23-year-old Hyderabad madrassa teacher arrested on charges of sexually abusing boys

A 23-year-old madrassa teacher has been arrested here on the charge of sexually assaulting six minor boys of the institute, police said today. The boys, aged between 10 and 12, were allegedly abused over the past few months, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Chakravathy told PTI. Rehan, who teaches Arabic, was arrested yesterday based on a complaint filed on April 29 by parents of some of the victims who had informed them about the assault, the official said.

A case under IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, he said. The teacher has been remanded to judicial custody by a court, Chakravathy said adding further investigation was on.