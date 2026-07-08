The Bombay High Court questioned civic authorities on July 6 over measures to secure open manholes across Mumbai. In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the court that all open manholes would be fitted with protective grills within a week. However, this assurance seems weak when looking at India’s richest civic body’s internal data.

According to a report by Indian Express, BMC records showed that 2,205 sewer manholes across the city are yet to be fitted with protective grills or covers, well past the civic body’s own deadline. The BMC’s monsoon preparedness guidelines required all such installations to be completed by May 31, barring extraordinary circumstances. In fact, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed in May that the deadline be met.

Civic officials told Indian Express that the work is now underway and will be completed by July 26.

The scrutiny follows the death of 55-year-old Aslam Esaf Shaikh who fell into an open manhole in Saki Naka on July 2. A preliminary inquiry into the incident found that the BMC had not issued a formal work order to the contractor responsible for the installation work at that site. Four officials were subsequently suspended.

Ward-wise pending manhole grill installations

According to the ward-wise data analysed by IE, the backlog is heavily concentrated in south Mumbai. C ward, covering the densely populated Kalbadevi and Bhuleshwar areas, accounts for the highest number of pending installations at 637, followed by 352 in A ward, home to several government offices, commercial establishments and residential areas. E ward (Byculla) has 242 pending installations, M West ward (Chembur) has 228 and N ward (Ghatkopar) has 200, the report stated.

A civic report prepared on June 26 said grill installation across all wards would be completed by July 11, with the exception of C ward, where officials set a 30-day deadline ending July 26.

Officials attributed the longer timeline there to the fact that more than 600 of its manholes sit on narrow, heavily congested roads, IE reported.

Mumbai manholes have been geotagged, says Bhide

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Bhide said the BMC would begin its annual manhole inspection from January next year. She advanced the exercise by nearly two months from its usual March-April pre-monsoon schedule.

“At present, all manholes in Mumbai have been geotagged, and our ward offices have real-time data on their condition and quality. The number of damaged or uncovered manholes is negligible. The issue primarily stems from inadequate monitoring at the ward level. We are working to strengthen supervision and further augment our monitoring system,” Bhide said.

She added that beginning inspections in January would give the civic body a longer lead time to identify deficiencies and complete corrective work before the onset of the monsoon.