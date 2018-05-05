22 women among 28 Turkmenistani nationals held for smuggling gold at Delhi airport

The seizure was done in two cases yesterday. (Reuters)

In a major catch, customs officials have arrested 28 Turkmenistani nationals, including 22 women, for smuggling gold worth about Rs 5 crore at Delhi airport.

In first case, 23 passengers were intercepted after their arrival from Turkmenistan.

Their personal and baggage search resulted in recovery of gold weighing about 15.5 kgs collectively, Additional Commissioner of customs at the airport, Amandeep Singh said.

They were carrying gold in the form of multiple gold rings intertwined and crudely given the shape of chain and bracelet, he said. The value of gold, which has been seized, is Rs 4.44 crore in this case.

In another case, five other Turkmenistani passengers were intercepted after their arrival at the airport.

They were found to be carrying 1.9 kg gold in the form of multiple gold rings intertwined and crudely given the shape of chain and bracelet, Singh said.

The value of the gold in this case is Rs 55.4 lakh.

All the 28 Turkmenistani passengers, including 22 women, have been arrested, Deputy Commissioner (customs) at the Delhi airport, Anees Cherkunnath said.

In total, 17.4 kgs of gold worth about Rs 5 crore have been seized, he said.

It is a major seizure by the customs officials at the airport. The team of customs officials that intercepted these passengers and seized the smuggled gold included Joint Commissioner Anubha Sinha and Assistant Commissioner S K Pandey among others.