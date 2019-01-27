21st century worst time for humanity, says Amjad Ali Khan

By: | Published: January 27, 2019 9:49 PM

Recalling the words of his father Hafiz Ali Khan that "all of us have a common God and we are a common race", the 73-year-old maestro said, "I wish this message was given by priests of every religion."

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Sarod maestro, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Rabindra Sangeet, Suchitra MitraKhan said every human being has to make efforts to maintain peace and harmony in the world. (IE)

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan feels the 21st century is the “worst” time for humanity, a phase in which people are killing each other on account of religion. “We need peace in the world, but unfortunately politics is now based on religion, politicians plays around with religion for selfish interests. So that is the unfortunate part, not only in India but all over the world,” the ‘Padma Vibhushan’ told PTI. Khan was speaking on the sidelines of the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet here.

“The 21st century should have been very peaceful, successful. But, it has turned to be the worst time all over the world. People are afraid to travel and there is no security,” he said. Recalling the words of his father Hafiz Ali Khan that “all of us have a common God and we are a common race”, the 73-year-old maestro said, “I wish this message was given by priests of every religion.”

Also read| Seeing seed ripe makes me feel accomplished, says Padma Shri awardee Babulal Dahiya

Khan said every human being has to make efforts to maintain peace and harmony in the world. Without elaborating, he pointed out that there had been instances of “radicalisation of research scholars” and said it shows education has not created compassion and kindness in humans. During a discussion at the literary meet, Khan said to a question about the role of tradition and convention in arts, “If you want to do something (different), if God is kind, you might come up with something new within the tradition. “If your composition is beautiful, the raga becomes more interesting. It is important for any young musician to give more importance to composition.”

To another question, he recalled having recorded a ‘Tribute To Tagore’ album with late Rabindra Sangeet exponent Suchitra Mitra. “I had travelled with Mitra in Bengal (during the recording of the album), and I realised how Tagore took liberty in his ragas and how beautifully it came out. I thought only a genius can take such liberty,” Khan said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 21st century worst time for humanity, says Amjad Ali Khan
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition