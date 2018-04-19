21-yr-old engineering student dies in road accident while taking part in 2-wheeler ride challenge

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the lorry driver, police said. (Representational Image: IE)

A 21-year-old engineering student from Kerala has been killed in a road accident in Karnataka while taking part in a two-wheeler ride challenge, police said today. Mithun, a final year student of a local college at Pambady in this district, was riding his bike when he met with the accident near Chitradurga on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway at 4 am yesterday, police said here today.

He was killed on the spot after his two-wheeler rammed into a lorry going ahead of him when it’s driver applied sudden brake, police in Karnataka said.

“Kerala police, quoting information provided by Mithun’s family, said he had a craze for speed bike riding and was participating in the Saddle Sore challenge that required riders to cover around 1,500 km in 22 hours. The challenge is conducted by a US-based organisation.

Mithun had embarked on the journey on Tuesday evening telling his mother that he was going to neighbouring Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, police said.

“Police found a sketch of the route map of his planned trip — Palakkad-Bengaluru-Pune — from his home in nearby Ottapalam and some jottings on the risks involved, equipment needed for emergency and eatables such as chocolates to be carried.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the lorry driver, police said.