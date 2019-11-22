21-year-old from Rajasthan all set to become youngest judge in India

Mayank Pratap Singh (ANI)

In a feat that can be achieved by very few, a 21-year-old boy from Jaipur has cracked the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam, becoming the youngest ever to do so. Soon after the results were announced, 21-year-old Mayank Pratap Singh said he was always attracted by the judiciary and importance attached to it.

“I was always drawn towards the judicial services going by the importance and respect reserved for the judges in the society,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. Singh secured 169 out of 300 in the written exam, and secured 28 out of 35 in the interview. He is waiting for the document verification round as of now.

Rajasthan had earlier relaxed the lower age limit for judicial service from 23 to 21. While states like Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi also allow 21-year-old candidates, none have cleared the exam so far. The youngster from Rajasthan has become the first man to achieve this feat.

Thanking his parents and teachers for providing him valuable guidance, Singh told the agency, “I am elated with my success and I thank my family, teachers and all well-wishers for their contribution which helped me crack the exam in the first attempt.”

Appreciating the government’s move to reduce the minimum age limit, Singh observed that it will help fill up the vacant posts. “I could appear in the exam only because the minimum age was reduced. Had it not been so then I would not have been eligible. I think it will benefit me because now I will get more time to learn and do more work and serve more people in my career because I joined at such a young age,” he said further.

Singh cleared his LLB from Rajasthan University this year. Soon after earning his degree, he started preparing for the Rajasthan Judicial Service which he cleared at the very first attempt. He had appeared for the RJS exam just two months after completing his graduation last year.