21-year-old Delhi University boy murdered by man who met him on dating app

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

A 21-year-old Delhi boy was allegedly murdered by a man who had reportedly met him on a dating app. The boy, identified as Ayush, was studying in the Delhi University and was missing since March 22. His dead body was found from a drain in national capital’s Dwarka area on Thursday. Police revealed that Ayush was a regular user of various dating apps and met strangers through them frequently. The police have arrested one accused in connection with the case based on the technical surveillance and CCTV footage collected from various locations.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Ishtiaq Ali, a resident of Uttam Nagar who reportedly confessed to the killing citing an altercation with the deceased. Ishtiaq also confessed that he made ransom calls to divert the attention of the parents and police to buy some time to dispose of the body.

“Ishtiaq Ali works as a sampling manager for various export houses and is an ex-student of a fashion institute. He confessed to killing Ayush Nautiyal, a B.com Honours student of a South Campus college after an altercation,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Chaudhary.

Ayush’s parents had received a message asking for a sum of Rs 50 lakh against his release by the accused. His father informed the Palam Village police station on March 22 after which a case was registered. On March 26, Ayush’s father received another message asking him to deliver the money near Uttam Nagar area.

In an attempt to nab the kidnapper, 30 police teams in civilian clothing were deployed. However, the kidnapper didn’t come to collect the money. Two days later, the police eventually recovered the missing boy’s body from a drain in Dwarka Sector 13.

Ayush had reportedly met Ishtiaq over a dating app 10 days before he went missing. They met thrice and had an argument over something which turned violent and the accused attacked Ayush with a hammer.

Ishtiaq said that he took the help of one of his friends to dispose of the body. The vehicle used for the purpose has also been recovered while a manhunt is on to nab his friend. The phone of the deceased was also recovered.