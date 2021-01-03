21 dead in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

They added that the number of the injured could be higher as some others were taken away from the site by their relatives.
Rescue workers sifted through the rubble for hours to ensure that more victims were not trapped there. (ANI Image)
Twenty-one people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and at least 20 others injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, police said.
Several people had taken shelter under the structure as it rained. Most of them were relatives of Jai Ram, who was being cremated at that time, officials said.