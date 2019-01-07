2,092 pollution norm violations in NCR in December

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 9:06 PM

In Noida, a total of 91 violations were observed in eight field visits.

Out of the 2,092 violations in NCR, the highest number was found in Delhi at 1,731 where maximum number of inspections were conducted, the data showed.

A total of 2,092 violations of pollution norms in Delhi NCR were recorded in the month of December by pollution watchdog CPCB in 300 inspections. According to the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board, the highest number of violations were that of construction and demolition activity at 593 followed by open burning of garbage at 471.

Out of the 2,092 violations in NCR, the highest number was found in Delhi at 1,731 where maximum number of inspections were conducted, the data showed. In Ghaziabad, a total of 147 violations were observed in 26 field visits. In Gurgaon, a total of 85 violations were observed in 12 field visits. In Noida, a total of 91 violations were observed in eight field visits.

In Faridabad, a total of 38 violations were observed in nine field visits, the CPCB data showed. December witnessed one of the worst pollution levels in the last few years with the air quality oscillating between very poor and severe for nearly the whole month.

