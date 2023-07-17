Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has rallied support of over 20 parties for the second Opposition Unity meeting in Karnataka’s Bengaluru beginning on Monday.

Leaders of at least 24 Opposition parties will converge at a hotel in Bengaluru on July 17-18 as part of their efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre.

According to media reports, the political plans to be explored here might include joint programmes at the national level but possible seat adjustments between the Opposition parties will be left for the respective state units to decide.

Spread over two days, the Opposition leaders will join an informal meeting followed by a dinner hosted by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday while a marathon meeting will take place from 11 am on Tuesday.

The Bengaluru meeting will also decide the venue of the next meeting, which is likely to be held in western India.

AAP to join key Opposition meet

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its political affairs committee (PAC) meeting held on Sunday decided to participate in the meeting. The party said it passed a unanimous resolution to this effect.

However, the Congress set the tone for the meeting, with its general secretary KC Venugopal saying loud and clear that the principal Opposition party would not support the Delhi ordinance.

After the first Opposition meeting, AAP had said that it would not join the meeting unless the Congress promised to oppose the ordinance passed by the Centre curtailing the powers of Delhi’s elected government.

Meanwhile, amid continuing speculation over Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary remaining in the Opposition camp or joining hands with the ruling National Democratic Alliance, his party reiterated that he will participate in the joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

Sharad Pawar to attend meet

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar will attend the meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru. He will, however, skip the dinner party on Monday and head directly to Bengaluru for the full day of talks among leaders of 24 opposition parties on Tuesday, sources were quoted as saying by the India Today.

The development comes as the Maharashtra Legislature’s monsoon session is set to begin in Mumbai today. The session is likely to be a stormy one, given the latest somersault in Maharashtra politics. Two weeks ago, Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar split the NCP and joined the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP alliance.

First Opposition meet in Patna

The first meeting of Opposition parties was held in Patna in June. Held by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the meeting saw a participation of 15 Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, among others.

Though the Bengaluru meeting was scheduled to be held last week, it was postponed due to the political crisis in Maharashtra and the ongoing session of the Karnataka legislature.