2019 Lok Sabha polls: Won’t contest next elections, says Sushma Swaraj

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 2:46 PM

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Sushma Swaraj has expressed unwillingness to contest the general elections next year.

Sushma Swaraj not to contest next general elections

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Sushma Swaraj has expressed unwillingness to contest the general elections next year.

“It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest next elections,” Swaraj said.

Swaraj is a Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha Constituency in Madhya Pradesh. She is facing locals ire for not visiting them in last one year.

Swaraj, 66, has been keeping unwell for the last few months. Recently, she had told reporters that she was unable to meet people of her constituency because of poor health.

She has been elected seven times as an MP and three times as an MLA. In 1977, Swaraj at the age of 25 had become the youngest cabinet minister of Haryana. Swaraj had also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi between October 13, 1998 and December 3, 1998.

In the 2014 polls, she had won from Vidisha constituency and given the External Affairs portfolio by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. in the union cabinet on 26 May 2014. The US daily Wall Street Journal had called Swaraj India’s ‘best-loved politician’.

