2019 Lok Sabha Polls: Shivpal Singh Yadav predicts doom for SP-BSP tie-up, terms it an alliance of deception

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 2:18 PM

The move comes just a day after the Congress announced that it will be contesting on all 80 seats but was open to any form of alliance with a secular and like-minded party.

up alliance, Lok Sabha Polls, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav Mayawati, mahagathbandhan, grand alliance, grand alliance news Shivpal Singh announced that his outfit, the PSP, was ready to ally with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Days after Akhilesh Yadav joined hands with Mayawati for the upcoming polls, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) chief and Mulayam Singh’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav has called SP-BSP alliance a ‘Thagbandhan’ (alliance for deception). He also announced that his outfit, the PSP, was ready to ally with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on an alliance with the Congress, Shivpal Yadav said that so far there was no contact on this from the grand old party. “But if they contact us to defeat the BJP, we will support them,” he said.

The PSP chief further said that no alliance without him can defeat the BJP. “Our party is ready to ally with any secular morcha to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Yadav said. He further said that Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati came together for money and power.

Yadav further said that both the leaders were worried about the CBI probe against them and that is why they formed an alliance. “This alliance won’t work,” he said.

Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is a younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav left the Samajwadi Party over differences with Akhilesh Yadav. He later formed his political outfit.

Last week, SP and BSP announced an alliance to contest 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh.

