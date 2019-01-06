2019 Lok Sabha Polls: Ram Mandir should not be on our agenda, Chirag Paswan reminds BJP



BJP ally and LJP leader Chirag Paswan has once again reminded the government that Ram Mandir should not be its agenda in the upcoming general elections later this year. Speaking on this, Chirag told ANI: “I feel Ram Mandir should not be on our agenda, only development, farmers, jobs should be given priority. Same thing I had said when results of the three states came recently.”

Soon after the results for the three assembly elections were announced last month, the LJP leader blamed the BJP for indulging in religious politics rather than addressing farmers’ issues. He also said that the Ram Temple may be an issue for the BJP but not for the whole NDA alliance.

On Saturday, Chirag said that development should be the poll plank for the NDA which will help the coalition win more than 35 of the 40 seats in Bihar. “I am hopeful that the election will be fought on the issue of development and contentious issues like the Ram temple and triple talaq will be kept at bay. These may harm the coalition’s prospects,” PTI quoted Chirag as saying.

In the upcoming polls, the BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 seats each while LJP has got six seats to fight. In the last general elections in 2014, the LJP had won 6 of 7 seats it had contested.