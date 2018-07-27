2019 Lok Sabha polls: Not anti-BJP diatribe, narrative Rahul Gandhi seeks to beat Modi must offer an alternative

Narendra Modi’s landslide win in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections has been largely attributed to the wave of Narendra Modi’s popularity, his persona and oratory. Riding high on the win in Gujarat and after having virtually sidelined the senior leadership of his own party to be anointed as the party’s prime ministerial candidate. However, what perhaps worked most against the Congress was much of its own undoing. A string of corruption cases and arrogant statements by many leaders of the party in response to pressing issues helped the BJP build a narrative against the UPA government, one that was marketed and communicated through deep channels of communication. So, when Modi thundered about ‘policy paralysis’ or a corrupt UPA govenrment, the words and the issues resonated with the crowds.

Cut to 2018 and the BJP appears to be losing some of that connect – at least the opposition and the Congress believe so. But have they been able to build a narrative strong enough against the government for people to begin identify with it? Probably not. While criticism of the government on issues has been the Congress’ weapon of choice, its effectiveness has not been very convincing. Take the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s charge of alleged corruption in the Rafale deal or the SC/ST Act, or mob lynchings, the Opposition’s attack has been shrill, but one that the BJP has managed to counter with equal aggression.

Where Rahul Gandhi appears to be faltering, therefore, is in positioning himself as a viable alternative. Up until now, the Congress has brought no developmental agenda to the table, there is no way out that their leader proposes to bring the economy out of the mess that he alleges it is in. In plainspeak, Rahul Gandhi’s agenda has BJP and the RSS at the heart of it – nothing more and nothing less. That, ideally, is not the narrative they need.

The Congress party this week virtually kicked off the campaign for next year’s general election with party president Rahul Gandhi chairing his maiden meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body. The CWC authorised Rahul to lead the alliance talks with other national and regional parties with whom the party expects to expand its pan-India footprints and declared him the leader of the ‘united opposition’ which is yet to be formed.

Since then, Rahul has become very active and has a packed schedule in meeting party spokespersons and intellectuals of various shades to chalk out a strategy for the grand old party. The party is hopeful that Rahul’s leadership will give a boost to the party workers’ morale that is at an all-time low for the past four years due to continuous defeats if elections.

A report in The Indian Express said that Rahul on Thursday met around 40 party leaders including former union ministers P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor who write columns in newspapers and periodicals. The IE report said that one leader who attended the meet said that Rahul lauded their role in raising the issues that are of public interest and encouraged them to keep writing. The leaders said that Rahul even wanted to pat them on their back.

Another leader said that Rahul also sought to know from the leaders more about the narrative that is taking shape in the run-up to the elections. One more leader who was part of the delegation said that the meeting was just the beginning of a conversation ahead of general elections and many more will come.

Another report doing the rounds about the meeting in the media said that apart from discussing the narrative to counter the BJP, the leaders also brainstormed on how to increase party’s presence on the social media and other platforms.

Going by the indications so far, Congress’ campaign appears to limit itself to criticising the BJP, but not offer an alternate narrative that could build a positive campaign. Modi, at the peak of his campaign in 2014, had managed to offer hope and immense positivity. ‘Achce Din Aane Wale hain’ and slogans to such effect were served along with promises of better days on a number of fronts. That hope, so far, has been missing from the Congress’ plans.

Discussions within the Congress instead have been limited to areas where they believe they can counter the government and nothing beyond it. BJP’s attempts to polarise the voters ahead of the polls and issues around BJP’s ‘bad practices’ continue to dominate the Congress’ agenda. At the meeting attended by Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Randeep Singh Surjewala, S Jaipal Reddy, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Jaiveer Shergill among others, Rahul said that the Congress leaders are free to express their views but should exercise restraint from making ‘provocative’ comments and thus hurt the image of the party.