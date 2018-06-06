2019 Lok Sabha polls: LJP throws in its hat, says no question of contesting on less number of seats

LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras (ANI)

The Ramvilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) today denied reports of any misgivings within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold, but asserted in the same breath that there is no question of the party getting less number of seats in next year’s Lok Sabha polls. “There is no issue, all NDA allies will sit and discuss each and every seat, the winnable candidate will be chosen.

“There is no question of the reduction in seats that will be allocated to LJP this time,” LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras has said.

Earlier, party MP and parliamentary party chief Chirag Paswan had said there was no confusion within the alliance as to who would be its face during next year’s general elections.

“The next Lok Sabha polls will be contested under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he was quoted as saying. He had also asked BJP, the largest party in the alliance, to take an early call on seat-sharing arrangements. “Seat-sharing arrangement is important when a coalition of different parties has to put up a fight and it would be better if a decision in this regard is taken soon,” he had said.

After BJP’s poor performances in recently held by-polls, it’s ally JD(U) has called for the better coordination among NDA partners. On Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar had chaired the meeting of the party’s core group to discuss party’s strategy in future. Soon after the meeting, the party had asked the BJP to look for an early resolution on seat sharing among NDA allies to avoid any kind of misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is expected to attend the meeting of NDA allies tomorrow in Patna. NDA partners are expected to discuss seat sharing. Both BJP and JD(U) had contested 2009 general elections together. Even as JD(U) candidates contested on 25 seats, BJP had fielded candidates on 15. In 2014, however, JD(U) did not contest the election with NDA and won two seats. BJP, on the other hand, won 22.