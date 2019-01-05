2019 Lok Sabha polls: JD(S) hints it wants to contest 12 of 28 seats in Karnataka 

In a rally held earlier, Kumaraswamy asked the JD(S) workers to ensure that the party sends 12 to 14 MPs to the Lower House. (PTI)

Congress ally and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday dropped a bigger hint that the JD(S) would not settle with less than 12 of 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a rally held earlier, Kumaraswamy asked the JD(S) workers to ensure that the party sends 12 to 14 MPs to the Lower House.

“Send 12 to 14 MPs to Parliament and then other parties will come to our doorstep for our support,’’ Indian Express quoted Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy as saying. The statement could be seen as a signal to Congress that JD(S) would like to contest at least 12 seats.

In the last general elections in 2014, the JD(S) won only two seats with 11 per cent vote share. The BJP and Congress were the two major parties that bagged 26 seats with over 83 per cent vote share together. The saffron party won 17 seats with 43 per cent vote share and the Congress bagged 9 seats with 40.80 per cent vote share.

Earlier, JD(S) President Deve Gowda asked the Congress to treat JD(S) well before going for an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls. While addressing party workers on Thursday, Gowda said that the Congress is the big brother of secular parties but it should treat its alliance partner well. He also informed that the talks for seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls were still on.

The JDS supremo has pitched a 2:1 seat-sharing formula for the next general elections in the state. He also said that Kumaraswamy was undergoing a great amount of pain to run the coalition government in Karnataka. Ever since he took over, Kumaraswamy has on multiple occasions expressed his inability to run the coalition due to challenges within the alliance.