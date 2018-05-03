2019 Lok Sabha polls: Harsh Vardhan confident BJP and PM Modi will return to power in next general election

Speaking at an event to lay the Foundation Stone of a new building of his ministry, Vardhan said the structure would be ready by 2021 and Modi would be inaugurating it as the prime minister. (PTI)

Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan today exuded confidence that BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power in the next general election. Speaking at an event to lay the Foundation Stone of a new building of his ministry, Vardhan said the structure would be ready by 2021 and Modi would be inaugurating it as the prime minister.

“On May 3, 2021, we will have it inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am not hesitating in giving this statement. I am confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this building in 2021,” Vardhan said, implying the BJP will win the general elections next year. “But I am not sure whether I will be in this position (in-charge of the ministry). But since you also call former officials (of the ministry), I would like to attend the event (in 2021),” the Chandni Chowk MP added.

A five-time MLA from Delhi, Vardhan was inducted in the Modi Cabinet in 2014. He initially held the Health and Family Welfare portfolio but was later moved to the Ministry of Science and Technology. After the death of Anil Dave, he was also handed over the charge of Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change.