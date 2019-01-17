2019 Lok Sabha polls: BJP draws up elaborate plan after SC snub on Bengal Rath Yatra, PM Modi, Amit Shah to lead offensive

BJP draws up elaborate plan after SC snub on Bengal Rath Yatra (File)

Having suffered a major setback after the Supreme Court found merit in the Mamata Banerjee government’s concerns that the proposed Rath Yatra by the Bharatiya Janata Party could result in a law and order issue, the saffron party has planned a counter by holding a series of meetings and rallies in West Bengal, a state that assumes clear significance in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP has drawn up an elaborate plan to kick-start its poll campaign in West Bengal. A series of meeting are being held by the state unit of the party to finalise the programme and send across a message to the public that it has not been cowed by what it has termed as an anti-democratic stand by the state government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are also to attend some of the meetings. as per media reports. The campaign is set to begin with a rally by Amit Shah in the Malda district on January 20, and later PM Narendra Modi is also likely to attend a public meeting on February 8, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh has informed. He told PTI, “January 20 rally by Shah will set the tone for a month-long election campaign in the state.”

Shah is also set to address two more rallies on January 21 in Birbhum and Jhargram district of West Bengal. On January 22, he is scheduled to address rallies in Jayanagar of South 24 Parganas and Krishnanagar of Nadia district of West Bengal. The rallies are to continue in the state until the first week of February.

However, Ghosh informed PTI that nothing about the rally has been finalised yet. “The details of the rally has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office for clearance,” he further added.

BJP Mahila Morcha is set to conduct a door-to-door campaign, while the other wings of the party are to hold public meetings and motorcycle rallies across the state.

The state leadership of BJP has also sought permission for a new ‘rath yatra’ schedule for the state government. State vice-president for BJP informed, “The party has submitted a new 10-12 days schedule for a four-phased ‘rath yatra’ to the state government.” This came after the Supreme court put the ‘rath yatra’ on hold requesting them to submit a fresh request saying, that the government’s consternation about the law and order situation in the state is “not totally unfound”.

The party has planned to take out for chariots from Krishnanagar, Cooch Bihar, Kakdwip and Birbhum district.

While the national party has marked West Bengal as a ‘priority state’ for the upcoming elections and targetted 22 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, Parth Chatterjee, TMC General Secretary told PTI, “BJP’s attempts to communalise the environment of West Bengal will not succeed.”