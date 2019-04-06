2019 Lok Sabha poll to be fought on nationalism, says Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis

By: | Published: April 6, 2019 12:06 AM

Fadnavis said that Congress spoke of eradicating poverty for several decades but had had failed to do so.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (File photo)

The 2019 Lok Sabha polls is a contest between “nationalists” and those taking “favours from anti-national elements”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here Friday. He was addressing a rally in Amgaon town in Gondia district for the BJP’s Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha candidate Ashok Nete.

“This general election is a contest between nationalists and people who take favours from anti national elements. This election will decide the respect, safety and progress of the nation,” Fadnavis said. He said the Congress spoke of eradicating poverty for several decades but had had failed to do so.

But PM Modi’s government has been implementing poverty alleviation schemes, as well as projects like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, Fadnavis said. He said the NDA government had given constitutional status to the Other Backward Classes Commission.

