2019 Lok Sabha elections: Piyush Goyal says BJP will come back to power with over 300 seats

Piyush Goyal says BJP will come back to power with over 300 seats (Image: twitter)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power by winning more than 300 seats in the 2019 General elections. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit., Goyal said that BJP will be successful in securing a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. The Union Minister for Coal and Railway affairs said, “The BJP will come back with 300 plus seats and the NDA will get a two-thirds majority.”

The Union Minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government is on top of the economic situation despite rupee depreciation.

Addressing the event, the BJP leader said that NDA government has not lost the narrative on the economy. Lauding the role of PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Goyal said that duo has successfully steered the nation’s economy to strengthen. He said that after formation of BJP led NDA government in 2014, the centre has steered the economy, brought down double-digit inflation, built forex reserves and acted on the improvement in the banking sector.

The Union Minister, who is in charge of India’s largest public transporter has termed the rupee falls as slowest in last five years. “This is the slowest depreciation…. show me any period which had such a golden run as far as currency was concerned,” according to a report by HT.

Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Goyal said that the BJP government is working in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of India that Congress should wind up their shop. Goyal also added that BJP will make India free from Congress and poverty. This statement comes after, Gandhi, who earlier in the day spoke at the event, had held Narendra Modi government responsible for “waging war on Indians” and imposing a “suffocating ideology” on them.

“It (Modi government) wants to impose one singular suffocating memory on our 1.3 billion people,” said Gandhi in his scathing attack, adding that “rupee is on its knees, petrol at an all-time high, the stock market imploded, Rs 12 lakh crore in NPAs and unemployment is at a 20-year high,” IANS reported.