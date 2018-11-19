2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Everybody will be the face Mahagathbandhan, says Mamata Banerjee

“Today we have discussed the future plan… we can tell you one thing, we are all together to fight against the BJP govt to save the nation,” Banerjee said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met her Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the potential coming together of a grand alliance to take on the BJP led NDA in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Banerjee and Naidu held a joint press conference after the meeting where the two leaders agreed to fight together against the BJP. “Today we have discussed the future plan… we can tell you one thing, we are all together to fight against the BJP govt to save the nation,” Banerjee said after her meeting with Naidu in Howrah. On being asked who will be the face of Mahagathbandhan, Banerjee said, “everybody will be the face of Mahagathbandhan.”

Naidu, who has been striving hard to stitch together a grand alliance, said that democracy is in danger and that they have to protect the institutions.

“As senior leaders, I and Mamata Ji have some responsibilities… we have to save the nation and democracy, we have to protect institutions,” Naidu said. “You are watching from last many days, democracy is in danger. Institutions like CBI, ED, RBI and others are under pressure,” the Andhra Pradesh CM added.

Naidu invited Banerjee to attend the November 22 meeting of non-NDA parties in Delhi to chalk out the future strategy against the ruling BJP.

The meeting comes three days after Banerjee backed Naidu’s demand to stop the CBI from investigating cases in Andhra Pradesh without the state government’s approval. Banerjee said that she will also do the same in Bengal.

Earlier, the AP CM had met other opposition parties leaders like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK chief MK Stalin, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda and his Karnataka CM son HD Kumaraswamy.