2019 Lok Sabha Election: Youth seeks votes for PM Modi through marriage invitation

By: | Published: December 30, 2018 12:56 PM

In a unique mission, a BJP worker from Karnataka came up with an invitation for his wedding through which he is campaigning for PM Narendra Modi in 2019 elections.

The Wedding Invitation (ANI)

In a unique mission, a BJP worker from Karnataka came up with an invitation for his wedding through which he is campaigning for PM Narendra Modi in 2019 elections. The wedding card which is almost the size of a book, carries a picture of PM Modi along with all the central government schemes – apart from the invitation itself, news agency ANI reported

The card, which is written in Kannada, has a photo of PM Modi and BJP MLA Sorupur, Rajugouda in the cover of the invitation. Every page of the wedding card had pie charts of central government schemes along with details of the marriage ceremony in another.

The groom, Riyaz, who is also a BJP worker is a huge fan of Narendra Modi. He also requested the invited guests to not gift the new couple with dresses or jewellery – but to bless him and vote for PM Modi instead, in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.

Riyaz will be marrying Samreen Begum of Amapura Village in Yadgir of Karnataka, on Sunday.

However, this is not the first time such efforts have been made. Earlier in November, a couple from Mangaluru also did the same by requesting the invited guests to vote for Narendra Modi, as per media reports.

