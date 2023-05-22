2019 Lok Sabha election was fought on bodies of our soldiers: Ex-Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik yet again attacked the Centre over the Pulwama attack issue, saying the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were “fought on the bodies of our soldiers”, adding that if a probe happened on the incident, the home minister would have to resign, reported PTI.

Malik said he had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack just after the incident but “he told me to keep quiet”.

“Elections (Lok Sabha 2019) were fought on the bodies of our soldiers and no investigation was done. Had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajnath Singh) would have to resign. Many officers would have been jailed and there would have been a huge controversy,” Malik said at an event in Bansur of Alwar district.

Malik has served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir before the state was divided into the two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The former governor further said that when the incident took place on February 14, 2019, PM Modi was in a shooting at the Jim Corbett National Park. Malik claimed that he had informed the prime minister about the incident, but was asked to “stay quiet” over the matter.

“When he came out from there I got a call (from him). I told him that our soldiers have been killed and they got killed by our mistake. He told me to keep quiet,” Malik said.

Malik also hit out at the PM Modi-led government over the Adani issue, adding that when he made corruption allegations, he was removed as the governor of Goa.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told Parliament that Adani had got Rs 20,000 crore and asked the government ‘where did it come from’. “The prime minister could not answer. He talked for two days but could not answer one thing because he had no answer and I am saying that it is all his money,” Malik said.

“They loot from their chief ministers and give it to Adani and he does business and he is sure that it is my money,” Malik said.

“I was in Goa, I complained about the corruption of the chief minister there to the prime minister and the result was that I was removed as governor and the CM continued on the post. That’s why I am sure that they do corruption right under his nose and has a share in it and the entire share goes to Adani,” Malik said.