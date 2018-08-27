2019 Lok Sabha election: Survey to ascertain right candidates for Delhi as BJP eyes 2014 repeat

The party had won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 general elections but is likely to face a daunting challenge from Congress and Aam Admi Party this time around.

Aiming to repeat its 100% success rate in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held next year, BJP’s Delhi unit is all set to conduct a survey to ascertain the popularity of its MPs as well as the impact of the policy decisions in their constituencies in the national capital. The party believes that this will help the party choose candidates who have acceptance. The party had won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 general elections but is likely to face a daunting challenge from Congress and Aam Admi Party this time around.

The pre-poll survey will be conducted by a consultancy firm in the first half of September, a Delhi BJP leader was quoted as saying by PTI. “The survey will seek to gauge not only the acceptance of party MPs in all the seven seats, and also try to ascertain the impact of work done by them, and implementation of the BJP government’s schemes and programmes in the last four and half years,” he said.

Under the survey, questionnaires on work done by BJP MPs and their accessibility to people will be filled by a standard set of respondents in all the seven constituencies, between September 1 and September 15. “The findings of the survey will be shared with national and Delhi unit leadership of the party,” the Delhi BJP leader said.

“For us, the survey will serve to help in candidate selection and prepare our strategy for 2019 elections,” the leader said, adding it will also clear the air as the “so called” surveys by the AAP and Congress have come to light claiming victory for them. The AAP, which had failed to win a single seat in Delhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, has already announced names of in-charges for five parliamentary constituencies, who have started pre-poll work.

As for BJP, news doing the rounds suggested that the party could field World Cup-winning cricketer Gautam Gambhir in the national capital to boost the party’s chances.