2019 elections were the most unfair polls in the history of Indian democracy: TMC

TMC leader Derek O’Brien on Tuesday said that the recent Lok Sabha elections were the most unfair elections in the history of Indian democracy. He demanded sweeping electoral reforms to stop ‘corrupt’ BJP. “Electoral reforms is a very important issue for us as we are battling the world’s most corrupt party… This was the most unfair election in the history of Indian democracy. It was unfair, unconstitutional and unjust. It was run by an unfair and unjust EC,” O’ Brien was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Last week, the opposition parties including Congress and TMC demanded electoral reforms that also included a collegium for appointing the election commissioner and reintroduction of the paper ballot. The opposition parties have raised doubts over the authenticity of electronic voting machines and want the election commission to conduct all future polls by using ballot papers.

The TMC leader said that the Parliament must step-in and decide if it wants to amend the law and bring in a legislation. He said the House needs to do something otherwise the saffron party will sell the country. “BJP itself is corrupt, buys elections, buys MPs,” alleged Derek O’Brien.

He also questioned the funding of the BJP and said that how come it got rich by 81 per cent after demonetisation. He said that the BJP was the most capitalist party in the world. “95 per cent of the total electoral bonds fund went to BJP…I challenge the BJP to negate these facts,” he said. He further claimed that the saffron party received Rs 342 crores from unknown sources.

Last week while speaking in Parliament, Derek O’Brien had said that the ministers were avoiding the discussion on electoral reforms. “Modi’s ministers keep ducking serious issues raised by Oppn in #Parliament on discussion on Electoral Reforms. #ConstructiveOpposition suggested amending the Constitution, so collegium could appoint Election Commissioners,” the TMC leader said.