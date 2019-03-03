2019 elections: Nitish Kumar assures PM Modi of winning all 40 LS seats in Bihar

Nitish Kumar assures PM Modi of winning all 40 LS seats in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NDA leaders from Bihar Sunday resolved to win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats from the state in order to bring back Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country. “People have turned up at the rally in very large numbers. The Lok Sabha polls are impending…I want to assure you ‘Pradhan Mantri jee’ (Prime Minister) that we will win 40 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the general elections. “This is our Sankalp (resolve),” Kumar said while addressing NDAs ‘Sankalp’ rally at Gandhi Maidan here.

Kumar also congratulated the Prime Minister, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for taking action against terror outfits and those who promote terrorism. Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp near Balakot, deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. The Indian strike on the JeM camp came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing over 40 soldiers.

There is no question of compromising on the issue of terrorism, he said, adding that the government would ensure all possible and necessary steps to counter it. He also praised the Modi government and the armed forces for forcing Pakistan to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman.

Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Radha Mohan Singh, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai, Bihar JD(U) chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh, Bihar minister and state president of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Pashupati Kumar Paras, ministers Mangal Pandey, Nand Kishore Yadav and a host of other NDA leaders also attended the ‘Sankalp rally’.

Read Also| Lok Sabha elections: HD Kumaraswamy’s son likely candidate for Mandya seat

The weather was initially sunny but later turned out to be rainy. It continued to drizzle throughout the PM’s speech. Kumar also assured the PM that work on providing toilet facility to every household in the state will be completed by October 2, 2019, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi, later during his speech, appreciated Nitish Kumar for his resolve to complete the construction of toilets by October 2. Earlier, people attending the rally started raising slogans as they were getting impatient to hear the PM.

Invoking ‘seven social sins’ as enumerated by Mahatma Gandhi, Kumar apparently attacked the opposition RJD saying there are people who amassed properties after coming to power, though Mahatma Gandhi termed “acquiring assets without work as sin”. Without naming anyone, Kumar said, “What we did after coming to power and what they did after coming to power is known to people.”

Kumar said people should be aware of such persons who are more interested in getting ‘mewa’ (power, position and money) instead of doing ‘sewa’ (service). Lauding the work done by both the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state, the CM enumerated various schemes and projects meant for the welfare of the poor.

Giving LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme, Rs 5 lakh medical cover to 10.74 crore families as identified on the basis of Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data, PM-KISAN scheme which envisage Rs 6,000 per year as assistance to the farmers, are among the few schemes which Kumar named besides enumerating his much talked about ‘Saat Nischay’ scheme and 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections of unreserved category after getting the necessary amendments passed by the state legislature. The central government has been quite helpful and cooperative in Bihar’s development, he said.