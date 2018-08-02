2019 Elections: BJP will get ‘demonetisation-like’ jolt in Lok Sabha polls, says Shiv Sena

Political pundits are already speculating that in the next parliamentary elections, the tally in Uttar Pradesh may be reversed compared to 2014 when the BJP swept with 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

The Shiv Sena on Thursday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get a ‘demonetization-like’ shock in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

It said that winds of changed in favour of the opposition alliance were blowing in almost all the states and that people had “made up their minds since one-and-half years” to give a big jolt to the BJP.

“A major obstacle has come up on the ‘Delhi route’, via Uttar Pradesh with the coalition of the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party. There are similar reports emerging from Bihar where Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal are forging alliances with other parties. There are strong signals of change of power at the Centre,” the Sena said.

“For now, the bouquet of ‘jumlas’ (falsehoods) has now wilted. The last resort is to create caste divisions and polarization,” the Sena said in an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Dopahar Ka Saamana’.

Disillusionment with the BJP was now evident in every state and when people demand answers to past promises, the best option was to confound them in caste politics.

The rulers (BJP) seem to have realized this and have already launched their poll campaign, it said.

“In normal circumstances, such haste has never been witnessed ever when the government and its head have plunged into full-fledged canvassing almost a year before the elections.”

“Now, the masses feel that in order to strengthen democracy, the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers must keep away from the poll campaign arena on moral grounds. The people have elected you to do their work, not carry out your party’s duties. The people who feel cheated know too well how to teach them a lesson, similar to the ‘demonetization’ bombshell,” the Sena warned.

The editorial said there was growing unrest in all parts of the country including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan.