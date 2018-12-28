2018 — the year Chandrababu Naidu ditched Modi to become new mascot for opposition unity



The year 2018 was quite eventful for Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. From declaring war against the Bharatiya Janata Party over the special status demand to eventually leaving it, and from aligning with the Congress to suffering a defeat in Telangana, there were many moments that changed the entire course for the TDP in 2018.

Naidu who entered this year as a BJP ally will be leaving 2018 as the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biggest ever critic. Naidu is now on a mission to defeat the very man he allied with four years ago. Here’s how the year went by for him and his party.

No special status to Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu had been on a warpath against the BJP demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh. He says that the state division carried out by the then UPA-II was undemocratic and unscientific as a lot of resources during the bifurcation went to Telangana. To compensate this, former prime minister Manmohan Singh had promised special status to Andhra Pradesh for five years.

However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley denied special status to AP citing 14th Finance Commission recommendations where it had advised the Centre to limit special status to only northeastern and hilly states. The finance minister instead offered a special package to AP. Jaitley said that he can not overrule the Finance Commission recommendations as there would be many more states such as Odisha and Bihar to demand a similar privilege.

Snapping ties with BJP

The TDP had been seeking special status for the last few years but the differences with the Centre surfaced only after the Budget presentation in February 2018. Naidu called the budget hollow and said that there was nothing in it for Andhra Pradesh. Following this, the TDP pulled out two of its ministers from the cabinet and pressured the government to honour the special status promise made by the previous government. However, Finance Minister Jaitley refused to budge and said that all he can do is a special package to AP. After being denied special status, CM Naidu decided to snap the four-year-old ties with the BJP-led NDA in March 2018.

The TDP accused the central government of cheating the state and its people even after promising special status on multiple occasions. The TDP held protests outside the Parliament and also moved a no-confidence motion against the government. Launching a scathing attack on PM Modi, TDP MP Jaydev Gala in the House said: “Mr Prime Minister, do you have any respect for commitments made by your predecessor? How can we function as a nation if we can’t believe the word of a Prime Minister…even in the future.” The legislator further said that the Centre was setting a dangerous precedent by reneging on the promises made by the former PM.

Defeat in Telangana

After its alliance soured with the BJP, the TDP turned to the Congress and forged an alliance for the assembly elections in Telangana. After teaming up with the grand old party, the TDP contested on 13 of 119 seats. However, it lost badly and could win only two seats with just 3.5 per cent vote share. This was the worst defeat for the party which had won 15 seats in the last assembly elections in 2014. TDP’s alliance partner in the state the Congress could win just 19 of 99 seats it contested.

Grand Alliance Push

TDP chief Naidu is at the forefront of stitching an alliance of key regional parties to take on the BJP under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. As part of his endeavour, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister has already met several regional satraps including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NC President Farooq Abdullah, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, DMK President MK Stalin, and JD(S) chief K Kumaraswamy. Naidu also met Congress President Rahul Gandhi to forge an anti-Modi front for the upcoming general elections in 2019. However, he has an uphill task of bringing parties like SP, BSP, TMC and BJD in its fold as the leaders of all these parties appear to be distancing themselves from the grand old party.

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mamata Banerjee skipped the recent swearing-in ceremonies for Congress chief ministers in Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh chief minister will also face a challenge from KCR who has been making efforts to persuade these leaders to make a Non-BJP and Non-Congress front in 2019. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha together send 141 MPs to Lok Sabha.