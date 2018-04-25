2017 Gorakhpur hospital deaths: Allahabad High Court grants bail to doctor Kafeel Khan

Initially hailed as a hero, Khan was later arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, attempt to commit culpable homicide and criminal breach of trust by public servant, among others.

2017 Gorakhpur hospital deaths: Dr Kafeel Khan, who was arrested on charges of negligence in Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital deaths of children last year, has been granted bail by Allahabad High Court. Khan was granted bail by Justice Yashwant Varma, Indianexpress.com reported. The doctor was lodged in a Gorakhpur jail since September 2, 2017. Initially hailed as a hero, Khan was later arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, attempt to commit culpable homicide and criminal breach of trust by public servants, among others.

Writing a letter from jail, Khan recently claimed he was made a scapegoat along with others for what was essentially an “administrative failure.” In his letter, Khan wrote that he was on a sanctioned leave on August 10, 2017, when news about the children’s death reached him. “The moment I got the WhatsApp message on that fateful night, I did everything a doctor, a father, a responsible citizen of India would/should do… I tried to save each and every life which was in danger due to sudden stoppage of liquid oxygen,” he wrote.

Khan further held DM Gorakhpur, director general of medical education (DGME), principal secretary health education as responsible for the deaths of children.

Khan was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). Initially, he was also removed from the post of the Nodal Officer for the Department of Pediatrics of the hospital.

Khan’s arrest came on the recommendation of a committee formed by Chief Minister Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. The committee included Ashok Kumar – Secretary of Health and Welfare, Mukesh Mittal – Joint Secretary and Dr Hem Chandra, Medical Superintendent.

Apart from Khan, the committee recommended registration of criminal cases against former principal of BRD Medical College, Dr Rajeev Mishra and Dr Satish, in-charge of oxygen supply and head of the anesthesia department.

Addressing a press conference, CM Adityanath had said that he was tremendously affected by the death of over 70 children. The chief minister had vowed that a probe will be instigated and the guilty will be severely punished.