2016 Jeddah suicide bomber was an Indian, DNA test confirms identity: Report

Saudi security forces investigate the scene of the explosion in Jeddah. (AP File Photo)

The suicide bomber who blew himself up outside the US consulate in Jeddah in July 2016 was an Indian national and an operative of banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a report in The Indian Express revealed citing a senior security official. As per the report, Saudi Arabia confirmed the development on the basis of DNA test of the suicide bomber who was identified as Fayaz Kagzi.

The official cited above said that they have received confirmation from Saudi Arabian authorities that the DNA samples sent by New Delhi last year have matched those of the bomber.

On July 4, 2016, four suicide bombs at three different locations had rocked the Kingdom. While one bombing was reported in the parking lot of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, killing four, the second and third bombers targeted a Shia mosque in Qatif. The fourth suicide bombing was reported near the US Consulate in Jeddah when the police tried to arrest him. Two police officers were injured in the fourth blast.

After Saudi Arabia released the photos of Jeddah bomber, who was bearing a close resemblance to Kagzi, the Maharashtra ATS and NIA sought to verify if he was the same man who is wanted in terror-related cases. The IE report said that Kagzi hailed from Beed in Maharashtra and investigators believe that he was the mastermind and financier of 2010 German Bakery and 2012 Jangli Maharaj Road blasts in Pune. Besides, he was also wanted in the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case. The report said that he is also on the wanted list of the CBI.

Kagzi’s DNA profile was sent to Saudi Arabia in August last year, it said. Quoting sources, the IE report said that the NIA has already informed an NIA special court in Delhi that he is dead.

Security officials said that Kagzi had fled to Pakistan via Bangladesh in 2006 along with 26/11 handler Zaibuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal. He later shifted to Saudi Arabia to oversee the recruitment of Indian nationals in LeT. He had returned to Pakistan for a brief period before the July 2016 blast. It added that Kagzi may have joined the ISIS in 2014 and later tasked with carrying out suicide attacks in Saudi Arabia.