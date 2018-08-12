2013 Uttar Pradesh riots: Muzaffarnagar, Shamli district administrations say no to withdrawal of 133 cases

After the riots, police in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli had filed a total of 503 cases in September 2013. (File photo)

The district administration of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar and Shamli have refused the proposal of the State government seeking withdrawal of 133 cases related to 2013 riots. According to a report by The Indian Express, in their separate replies to state government sent last week, the District Magistrate (DM), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the Prosecuting Officer (PO) of both the districts said that they were not in favour to withdraw cases citing “administrative concerns”. Rajeev Sharma, District Magistrate of Muzaffarnagar confirmed that they had sent their replies.

Out of 133 cases, 89 are pending in court. The remaining 44 cases have either resulted in acquittals or closure reports were submitted in courts. The pending 44 cases are mainly related to hate speech, murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, arson. Local MP of the ruling party Sanjeev Balyan, BJP MLAs Suresh Rana and Sangeet Singh Som, VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) leader Sadhvi Prachi were accused in the incidents.

Earlier this year, the law department of Yogi Adityanath led state government had sought the opinion of Muzaffarnagar District administration seeking detailed report of two cases of hate speech against VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, local BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan, and BJP MLAs Umesh Malik, Sangeet Singh Som and Suresh Rana and BJP MP from Bijnor Kunwar Bharatendra Singh. All the cases were related to ‘mahapanchayats’ held in Muzaffarnagar on 31st August 2013 and 7th September 2013. The violence took place soon after the ‘mahapanchayats’ ended.

In its second letter to Muzaffarnagar district administration on February 23, 2018, the state law department had asked about the details of 131 cases related to riots. The District Magistrate, SSP and prosecuting officer were asked to respond separately.

The report added that the state government had started the process of withdrawal of cases after a delegation of Khap leaders from Muzaffarnagar and Shamli had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a list of 179 cases. After the riots, police in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli had filed a total of 503 cases in September 2013. Around 62 people had lost their lives in the incident.