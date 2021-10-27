2013 Patna serial blasts: NIA court convicts nine accused, one acquitted in absence of evidence

The blasts rocked the state capital's historic ground which was the venue of then BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi's 'Hunkar' rally. (Express Photo)

A special NIA court on Wednesday convicted nine out of 10 accused in the 2013 Gandhi Maidan serial blasts case in Patna. One accused was acquitted on account of absence of evidence. The blasts rocked the state capital’s historic ground which was the venue of then BJP’s prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi’s ‘Hunkar’ rally.

