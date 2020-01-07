2012 Delhi gangrape-murder: Death warrant issued against four convicts, to be hanged at 7 am on Jan 22

Last month, the fourth accused also filed a review petition which was dismissed by the apex court, confirming the death penalty for all the four convicts. (PTI)

Delhi’s Patiala House court today issued a death warrant against all four convicts and ordered their hanging at 7 am on January 22. While pronouncing the order, the court said that the convicts can exercise all legal remedies available to them within 14 days. Speaking to the media, defense lawyer AP Singh said that he will file a curative petition in the Supreme Court. Following the verdict, the mother of the victim said that her daughter had finally got justice. “Execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system,” she said while speaking to reporters.

All four accused had been awarded the death penalty for the gruesome rape, which rocked the nation over seven years ago. Last year in July, the top court had dismissed the pleas of three convicts seeking review of its 2017 verdict which had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by Delhi High Court and the trial court.

Last month, the fourth accused also filed a review petition which was dismissed by the apex court, confirming the death penalty for all the four convicts. All four accused were found guilty of rape, murder, unnatural offenses and destruction of evidence by the trial court on 10 September 2013. However, the case went to the High Court, which also upheld the punishment given by the trial court.

In 2014, the top court stayed the execution of two of the four convicts to allow them to appeal against their conviction. Months later, two other convicts filed a similar appeal, which was also admitted by the top court. However, in 2017, the apex court rejected their appeal saying they had committed a barbaric crime that had “shaken society’s conscience”. The court upheld the death sentence of all the four convicts.