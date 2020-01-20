2012 Delhi gangrape-murder case: SC to hear at 12.45 pm convict’s plea against HC order rejecting juvenility claim

The convict's plea will be heard by a bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna. The convict had moved the apex court on Friday.
The Supreme Court will hear at 12.45 pm on Monday the plea of a death row convict in the 2012 gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim that he was a juvenile when the crime was committed. The convict’s plea will be heard by a bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna. The convict had moved the apex court on Friday.
He has also sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, scheduled for February 1. A Delhi court on Friday issued fresh death warrants for February 1 against the four convicts in the case.
A 23-year-old paramedic student was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before she was thrown out on the road.
