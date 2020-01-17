2012 Delhi gangrape-murder case: Fresh death warrant out, convicts to be hanged on February 1

This comes on a day President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of one of the four men convicted in the 2012 gangrape and murder case.

Delhi gangrape-murder case: The Delhi’s Patiala Court on Friday issued a fresh death warrant and ordered the hanging of convicts on February 1. “A Delhi court issues a fresh death warrant for convicts for 1st February, 6 am,” ANI reported. Earlier, the date of hanging was on January 22. This comes on a day President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of one of the four men convicted in the 2012 gangrape and murder case.

Earlier this month, the court had issued a death warrant against all four convicts and ordered their hanging at 7 am on January 22. While pronouncing the order, the court had said that the convicts can exercise all legal remedies available to them within 14 days. The development came almost seven years after all four accused had been awarded the death penalty for the gruesome rape.

Last year in July, the top court had dismissed the pleas of three convicts seeking review of its 2017 verdict which had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by Delhi High Court and the trial court. Last month, the fourth accused also filed a review petition which was dismissed by the apex court, confirming the death penalty for all the four convicts. All four accused were found guilty of rape, murder, unnatural offenses and destruction of evidence by the trial court on 10 September 2013. However, the case went to the High Court, which also upheld the punishment given by the trial court.

In 2014, the Supreme Court stayed the execution of two of the four convicts to allow them to appeal against their conviction. Months later, two other convicts filed a similar appeal, which was also admitted by the top court. However, in 2017, the top court rejected their appeal and upheld the death sentence of all the four convicts.