2012 Delhi gangrape-murder case: Execution of convicts will not happen on Jan 22 as mercy plea filed, Delhi govt tells HC

New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2020 3:05:59 PM

The four convicts are to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7.

2012 Delhi gangrape-murder case, 2012 Delhi gangrape case, delhi gang rape case, delhi rape case 2012, delhi gang rape 2012, delhi gang rape rapists hangingThe Delhi government and the prison authorities informed the court that under the rules, it will have to wait for the mercy plea to be decided before executing the death warrant. (PTI)

The Delhi government Wednesday told the high court that execution of the death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by one of them. The four convicts are to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7.

Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal were told by the Delhi government and the Centre that the petition filed by one convict, challenging his death warrant, was premature. The Delhi government and the prison authorities informed the court that under the rules, it will have to wait for the mercy plea to be decided before executing the death warrant.

They also said that none of the four convicts can be executed on January 22 unless the present mercy plea is decided. The Supreme Court had on Tuesday dismissed the curative pleas of two convicts. The hearing which is going on since morning will continue post-lunch.

