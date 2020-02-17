2012 Delhi gangrape-murder case: Convicts to hang on March 3, Delhi court issues fresh death warrant

This is the third date of execution issued by the court.

Delhi gangrape-murder case: The Patiala House court in the national capital on Monday issued a fresh death warrant and ordered the hanging of convicts on March 3. “Delhi court has issued a fresh date for execution of death warrant against all the four convicts. Convicts to be executed on March 3 at 6 am,” news agency ANI reported. This is the third date of execution issued by the court. Earlier, two dates were extended as the convicts had some legal recourse left. The first date was January 22 which was later extended to February 1.