2012 Delhi gangrape case: MHA forwards convict’s mercy petition to President, recommends rejection

One of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case had filed the mercy petition a few days ago.

The Union Home Ministry on Friday forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, recommending its rejection, officials said. One of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case had filed the mercy petition a few days ago.

“The Home Ministry has forwarded the mercy petition to the President. The ministry has reiterated the recommendation of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for its rejection,” the official said. The Delhi LG had sent the mercy petition to the Home Ministry on Thursday, a day after the Delhi government recommended its rejection.

The four convicts were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7. However, the Delhi government had informed the high court during a hearing that execution of the convicts will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by one of the convicts.

