2012 Delhi gangrape case: Delhi court issues fresh death warrant, convicts to hang on March 20 at 5.30 AM

A Delhi court Thursday issued fresh death warrants for execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case for March 20 at 5.30 am. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana fixed March 20 as the new date of execution after it was told by the Delhi government that the convicts have exhausted all their legal remedies.
The lawyer for the four death row convicts also told the court that there was no legal impediment for court in proceeding to fix the date of execution.
