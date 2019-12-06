2012 Delhi gang rape: Centre recommends rejection of mercy plea by death row convict

The convict had filed a mercy petition to the President. (Representative image: IE)

The Union Home Ministry on Friday sent its recommendations to President Ramnath Kovind on a mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. The move came two days after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal sent a file rejecting the petition.

The file has been moved to the President for consideration as well as final recommendation. The Home Ministry has recommended its rejection to the petition filed by one of the convicts in the case. The accused along with three others, is on death row for the rape and murder of the victim on December 16, 2012, an incident that had sent shockwaves across the country.

The girl sustained serious injuries and succumbed at a Singapore hospital a few days later. Earlier this week, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor had recommended rejection of a mercy plea filed by the convict, after the same was suggested by the AAP government in Delhi.

The convict had filed a mercy petition to the President. As per Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the President had sought suggestions from the Delhi government on the mercy plea. Kejriwal said that the government wants strict penalty for rape and murder convicts, pointing out that there is no scope for leniency.

The Home Ministry’s recommendation to the President has come at a time when the nation is in rage over the Hyderabad rape and murdered case. The four convicts, who were later taken into custody, were killed in Hyderabad early on Friday in an encounter with the police.