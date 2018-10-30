2008 Malegaon blasts case: Col Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya among 7 charged with terror conspiracy, murder

The five accused include Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit and Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

A special National Investigative Agency court on Tuesday charged all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case with terror conspiracy and murder. The five accused include Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Major (retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi.

The framing of charges against the accused comes a day after Bombay High Court refused to stay the process by the trial court against Purohit and other accused persons in the case. All accused have pleaded not guilty.

The Malegaon blast case dates back to September 29, 2008. Six persons had lost their lives while over a 100 were injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon.

All the seven accused will now face a trial under the UAPA. Earlier, the NIA court had dropped stringent charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused on December 27 last year. However, the court ruled that the accused will face charges under the UAPA and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder and criminal conspiracy.