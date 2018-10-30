2008 Malegaon blasts case: Col Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya among 7 charged with terror conspiracy, murder

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 3:18 PM

The five accused include Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Major (retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi.

2008 malegaon blast case, Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit case, charges against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Major (retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar ChaturvediThe five accused include Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit and Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

A special National Investigative Agency court on Tuesday charged all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case with terror conspiracy and murder. The five accused include Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Major (retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi.

The framing of charges against the accused comes a day after Bombay High Court refused to stay the process by the trial court against Purohit and other accused persons in the case. All accused have pleaded not guilty.

The Malegaon blast case dates back to September 29, 2008. Six persons had lost their lives while over a 100 were injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon.

All the seven accused will now face a trial under the UAPA. Earlier, the NIA court had dropped stringent charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused on December 27 last year. However, the court ruled that the accused will face charges under the UAPA and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder and criminal conspiracy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 2008 Malegaon blasts case: Col Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya among 7 charged with terror conspiracy, murder
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition