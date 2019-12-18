2008 Jaipur blasts: 11 years on, court finds four guilty in serial blasts case, one acquitted

Four convicted in Jaipur 2008 serial blasts case.

A Jaipur court on Wednesday convicted four and acquitted one person in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case. All the four have been convicted under different sections of IPC including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. One accused was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

On May 13, 2008, eight serial bomb blasts rocked Rajasthan’s capital city. The eight bomb blasts took place close to places of worship in the Pinky City. The blasts took place between 7:10 PM to 7:30 PM, killing 70 people and injuring more than 170. The first blast took place at Manak Chowk, followed by Chandpole Hanuman temple, Sanganeri Gate Hanuman temple, Johri Bazar, Badi Chaupar, Choti Chaupar, Tripolia, Sargasuli.

According to police, the responsibility of these blasts was owned up by the Indian Mujahideen. A total of 11 people were named in the chargesheet. While five were arrested by the police, two were killed in Batla encounter. One was arrested in February 2018 bt the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. He was identified as terrorist Ariz Khan alias Junaid, a member of Indian Mujahideen (IM). Junaid is suspected chief executioner of serial blasts in Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad in the year 2008 and UP court blasts. Three are still absconding.