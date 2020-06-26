Petition in Supreme Court seeks NIA, CBI probe into 2008 Congress-China deal

The BJP has alleged that China funded the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation of which Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson. (File pic)

Cong-China Relation, Congress deal with China: A petition filed in the Supreme Court has sought a probe into the alleged deal signed between the Congress party and China’s ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) during the UPA’s tenure in power at the Centre. The petitioners have urged the court to pass an interim order asking not to disclose any information about the deal in the public domain. Besides, the petition also seeks a high-level probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The petition, filed by advocate Shashank Shekar and journalist Savio Rodrigues, makes Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi as a party in the case. They have also named the Centre as the opposition party in the petition.

The petition alleged that on August 7, 2008, then UPA government of which the Congress party was a constituent, the grand old party entered into a deal with the CPC on cooperation and exchange of high level information between the two parties.

“The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) also provided the two parties with the opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”, said the plea.

Earlier on Thursday, the ruling BJP alleged that the Congress had a secret deal with the China’s CPC. According to BJP chief JP Nadda’s claim, the Congress took funds (3,00,000 USD) from China for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and backed its interests in lieu of the money.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is a charitable organisation of which Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson. Former PM Manmohan Singh, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are its board members.

The latest charge has come at a time when the BJP and Congress are indulged in a war of words over the handling of the Ladakh standoff. The BJP has shot back to Congress’ criticism of the government mishandling of the border situation with a series of attacks against the Gandhi family. In its latest salvo, the BJP alleged that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), meant to help people in distress, was donating money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

“Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency, Nadda said, terming the alleged diversion of public money into a family-run foundation as a “brazen fraud” and a betrayal of the people of India.