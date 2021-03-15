2008 Batla House encounter case: Ariz Khan sentenced to death for murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma

Ariz Khan given death penalty in the 2008 Batla House encounter case.

A Delhi court today awarded the death penalty to convict Ariz Khan for the murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in the 2008 Batla House encounter case. Ariz was found guilty in the case and was convicted by the court on March 8. Announcing the judgement last Monday, the court had said that the prosecution had successfully proved the case against Ariz — one of the five accused — involved in the encounter in which encounter specialist inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was martyred.

The encounter took place in 2008 but Ariz could be nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police only in February 2018. Ariz was at the spot during the Batla encounter but managed to escape.

The encounter took place after the Delhi Police came to know that five Indian Mujahideen operatives — Shahzad Ahmed, Ariz Khan alias Junaid, Atif Ameen, Mohd Sajid and Mohd Saif — were hiding at Batla House in Jamia Nagar. A team of Delhi police went there to carry out a search operation but it soon turned into an encounter when the operatives fired upon police personnel. Atif Ameen and Mohd Sajid were killed during the encounter while Shahzad was convicted in 2013.