2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts: Special Court pronounces death sentence for 38 convicts, 11 get life imprisonment

A special court today pronounced death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts while 11 were sentenced to life imprisonment until death in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case. The court pronounced the death sentence under provisions of the UAPA and IPC 302. Special Judge AR Patel, who pronounced the verdict, also awarded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those who had died and Rs 50,000 for victims with serious injury and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injury.

One of the accused, Usman Agarbattiwala, has been awarded one year of imprisonment under the Arms Act.

The court had concluded the trial against 77 accused in September last year. Out of the 78 accused on trial, one had turned approver. On February 8, the special court had convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others in the case. As many as 22 explosions had shaken the city on July 26, 2008.

The court had found 49 accused guilty under various offences of the Indian Penal Code, including for murder, sedition and waging war against the state, as well as under offences of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substance Act.

The places where blasts took place included the government civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s LG Hospital, parked bicycles, in buses and cars. As many as 56 persons were killed and around 200 were injured in the blasts. Two bombs placed at Kalol and Naroda did not go off. The Indian Mujahideen (IM) had claimed responsibility for the attacks.