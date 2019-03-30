2006 Jalandhar blast: Arrested accused had taken citizenship of Uganda; has Khalistan links

(Representational Image)

Counter Intelligence and Jalandhar Police have arrested one of the accused in April 2006 bomb blast. He is associated with Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) and Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), reported The Tribune.

The accused, identified as Amrik Singh, also known as Manga, from Jalandhar’s Sarih village is now a Uganda citizen. He was residing in Jalandhar illegally for the last two years after entering from Nepal.

Three persons were killed in the 2006 blast that took place at the Jalandhar bus stand.

In a statement released to the press, AIG Counter Intelligence, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that the accused was ‘wanted’ in the twin blasts case executed by Satnam Singh, also known as Satta Lasuri in 2006 on different dates – April 28 and May 24.

Pakistan-based KZF commander Ranjeet Singh Neeta and Balwinder Singh Posi who is based in the USA had orchestrated the blasts along with Amrik Singh, Khakh said.

Three people died in the first blast, whereas the accused failed to carry out the second bomb blast, he added.

“During preliminary interrogation, it was discovered that he was involved in extremist activities from 1992 – 1995. Amrik had a close association with infamous terrorists Gurdeep Singh, also known as Deepa Heran Wala, of KCF who provided him with one revolver and one pistol,” said Khakh.

The AIG also informed that Amrik along with six accomplices killed one person, Harwinder Singh Bhola, at Guru Nagar of Jalandhar in 1998 due to latter’s relationship with the sister of his friend.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case and were fined Rs 2000. However, later, Amrik Singh jumped his parole and fled to Uganda, said the report by The Tribune.

Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh added that Amrik Singh’s Indian passport had expired in 2003 however he got a new passport under his father’s name Harmail Singh and mentioned the wrong date of birth as 15 May 1975, from Uganda.

The accused, Amrik Singh, is a close associate of Pak-based Ranjit Singh Neeta, US-based Paramjit Singh, also known as Baba Gaddri, and Balwinder Singh Possi, aka Happy, who is in KZF, Khakh added.