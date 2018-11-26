2002 Gulberg Society massacre case: Supreme Court to hear Zakia Jafri’s plea against SIT’s clean chit to Narendra Modi

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the plea of deceased Congress leader Ehsan Jafri’s wife Zakia (80) challenging the Special Investigating Team’s (SIT) clean chit to Narendra Modi in Gulberg Society massacre case on Monday. Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2002 when the incident happened. Zakia had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court’s October 2017 order to reject her plea against SIT’s decision and accept the closure report.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on November 19 said that the matter will take some time for hearing and posted it for November 26. The court also said that it will hear the application on making social activist Teesta Setalvad as second petitioner in the case.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who was appearing for SIT, told the court that Zakia’s plea was not maintainable and also objected to Setalvad being made the second petitioner.

Also Read: SIT opposes Zakia Jafri’s plea against clean chit to Narendra Modi

In 2008, the Supreme Court had set up an SIT to probe the 2002 riots cases. The SIT on February 8, 2012 filed a closure report in the Gulberg Society case giving a clean chit to Modi and 63 others including senior government officials and bureaucrats. The SIT had noted that there was no prosecutable evidence against them.

According to Zakia’s plea, the High Court had refused to interfere with the special court’s order despite having a large amount of documentation and contemporaneous evidence. When she moved the Supreme Court, the court said that she should be given an opportunity to file her counter petition in the case. Zakia has claimed that she was not provided requisite records of the case.

Zakia is the wife of Ehsan Jafri, a Congress leader who was killed on February 28, 2002 in the Gulbarg Society massacre post-Godhra riots.