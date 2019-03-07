2002 Gujarat riots: Naroda Patiya case convict Babu Bajrangi granted bail on health grounds

Babu Bajrangi was granted bail by the Supreme Court on health grounds.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, one of the convicts in Naroda Patiya massacre case, on health grounds. The court granted bail to Bajrangi after his lawyer submitted that his client was 80% blind, completely deaf and bed-ridden.

Bajrangi was awarded life until death after being convicted in the Naroda Patiya massacre case in 2002. He was named a key accused in the killing of 97 people in Ahmedabad’s Naroda Patiya area.

In April last year, the Gujarat High Court had acquitted former BJP ,inister Maya Kodnani and upheld the conviction of Babubhai Patel alias Bajrangi, a prominent leader of the Bajrang Dal.

Bajrangi was a key conspirator in the massacre in Naroda Patiya area, where 97 Muslim persons were killed in the Godhra aftermath.

The Naroda Patiya riots was one of the worst incidents during communal conflagration that engulfed Gujarat, following the train burning incident on February 27, 2002, at Godhra in which 59 Kar Sevaks were killed.