2002 Gujarat riots: Naroda Patiya case convict Babu Bajrangi granted bail on health grounds

By: | Updated: March 7, 2019 1:08 PM

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi on health grounds. Bajrangi is one of the convicts in Naroda Patiya massacre case.

babu bajrangi gujarat riotsBabu Bajrangi was granted bail by the Supreme Court on health grounds.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, one of the convicts in Naroda Patiya massacre case, on health grounds. The court granted bail to Bajrangi after his lawyer submitted that his client was 80% blind, completely deaf and bed-ridden.

Bajrangi was awarded life until death after being convicted in the Naroda Patiya massacre case in 2002. He was named a key accused in the killing of 97 people in Ahmedabad’s Naroda Patiya area.

In April last year, the Gujarat High Court had acquitted former BJP ,inister Maya Kodnani and upheld the conviction of Babubhai Patel alias Bajrangi, a prominent leader of the Bajrang Dal.

Bajrangi was a key conspirator in the massacre in Naroda Patiya area, where 97 Muslim persons were killed in the Godhra aftermath.

The Naroda Patiya riots was one of the worst incidents during communal conflagration that engulfed Gujarat, following the train burning incident on February 27, 2002, at Godhra in which 59 Kar Sevaks were killed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 2002 Gujarat riots: Naroda Patiya case convict Babu Bajrangi granted bail on health grounds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition