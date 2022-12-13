2001 Parliament attack anniversary: Nation remains grateful to bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the nation will always remain grateful to the “valiant martyrs” who laid down their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Twenty-one years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people.

“The nation pays homage to the valiant martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against terrorist attack on this day in 2001. We will always remain grateful to the bravehearts for their courage and supreme sacrifice,” the president tweeted.

The victims included five Delhi police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.