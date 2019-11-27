20,000 registered to volunteer with AAP in 24 hours after launch of campaign website, phone number: Arvind Kejriwal

“Make a missed call on 950999 99997,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

As many as 20,000 people have registered to volunteer with the Aam Aadmi Party in the first 24 hours after the launch of its campaign website and phone number, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

“केजरीवाल फिर से” अभियान में महज 24 घंटों में 20,000 लोगों ने volunteer करने के लिए मिस्ड कॉल दिया है। आप भी आम आदमी पार्टी के volunteer बनिए। 9509 997 997 पर मिस्ड कॉल करिए। #KejriwalPhirSe https://t.co/LmlBlfo3MM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 27, 2019

Kejriwal, on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of party formation on Wednesday, released a mobile number — 9509997997 — and campaign website www.KejriwalPhirSe.in on which people can give missed calls to associate themselves with the AAP’s campaign for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

“In the “Kejriwal Phir Se” campaign, 20,000 people have given a missed call to volunteer in just 24 hours. You can also become Aam Aadmi Party volunteer. Make a missed call on 950999 99997,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.